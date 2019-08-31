accuweather

How to keep food safe during a power outage

When a storm knocks out power, keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An opened fridge keeps food cold for about four hours, according to AccuWeather.

For extended outages, 50 pounds of dry ice should keep an 18-cubic-foot freezer that is fully stocked cold for two days.

Before eating refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs, thoroughly cook them to a safe minimum internal temperature to destroy any foodborne bacteria that may be present.

If the food was kept above 40 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours or more, discard it.

Click here for more household hurricane hacks from AccuWeather.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherhurricane dorianhomefood safetyhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Health risks of flood waters after hurricanes
Power line safety tips everyone should know
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
ACCUWEATHER
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
What to know about generators before a power outage
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected drunk driver kills passenger, damages several cars in downtown Fresno
Police arrest convicted car thief after long chase, but second suspect escaped
Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons
Protesters demand more disciplinary action for student who used racial slur
Fresno State suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Woman with empty liquor bottles in car crashes in northwest Fresno
Show More
Hanford woman arrested for DUI, hit-and-run with her children in the car
Wires supplying power to marijuana grow causes Fresno house fire
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Alleged drunk driver in deadly central Fresno crash pleads 'not guilty'
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
More TOP STORIES News