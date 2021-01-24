Weather

Resources throughout Central California with winter storms expected

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley communities are helping residents stay prepared before this week's strong weather system rolls through.



Madera County Road 28 Complex
14225 Road 28, Madera, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.

Madera County Fire Station #3
25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.

Madera County Fire Station #19
35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.

Ponding Basin
Avenue 24 & Road 19, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.

Madera County Fire Station #8
47050 Road 417, Coarsegold, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.

CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire Station
53488 Road 200, North Fork, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.

Madera County Fire Station #12

48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.

Madera Public Works Yard
1030 South Gateway Drive, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm
Only sand bags are provided at this location.

Vacant Lot
"E" Street & 14th Street, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.

Chowchilla Public Works Yard
360 North 1st Street, Chowchilla CA
Only sand is provided at this location.

Chowchilla City Hall
130 South 2nd Street, Chowchilla CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm
Only sand bags are provided at this location.

Chowchilla Police Department
12 Trinity Ave, Chowchilla CA 93610

Hours: After city hall business hours only
Only sand bags are provided at this location.

Warming Centers in Madera County will be available at the following locations:

Madera County Sheriff's Office: Headquarters
Address: 2725 Falcon Drive, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

Sheriff's Office: Oakhurst Substation
Address: 48267 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm

John Wells Youth Center
Address: 701 East 5th Street, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm



Both sand bags and sand will be provided at the following fire departments:

  • Dinuba - Station 3
  • Cutler-Orosi- Station 4
  • Alpaugh- Station 9
  • Lemon Cove- Station 13
  • Three Rivers- Station 14
  • Lindsay- Station 15
  • West Olive- Station 19
  • Doyle Colony- Station 20
  • Pixley- Station 27
  • Earlimart- Station 28


    • For more information, you can visit their website.



    The City of Clovis is offering a sand-bag fill up location on Sunnyside and Los Altos.

    It's a self-filling station with a limit of 10 bags per group and will be available through Sunday. The station is open 24 hours.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weathertulare countymadera countywindweather
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park found dead
    Mono winds destroy Oakhurst home, forcing out single mother and her twins
    Outdoor dining ban may be driving increase in COVID cases, some scientists say
    Ambulance involved in crash while responding to crash in Fresno County
    Anti-face mask protest held at Sprouts in North Fresno
    Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
    Fresno Co. educators, farmworkers must wait longer for COVID vaccine
    Show More
    32-year-old DUI driver crashes into tree in Merced, police say
    Authorities investigate blast at anti-gay California church
    Mariposa County declares state of emergency following Mono wind event
    Man found with gunshot wound in field in southwest Fresno
    Hateful message sent to owner of 'Painted Table' in Fresno
    More TOP STORIES News