Resources throughout Central California with winter storms expected

Madera County Road 28 Complex
14225 Road 28, Madera, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.
Madera County Fire Station #3
25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.
Madera County Fire Station #19
35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.
Ponding Basin
Avenue 24 & Road 19, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.
Madera County Fire Station #8
47050 Road 417, Coarsegold, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.
CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire Station
53488 Road 200, North Fork, CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.
Madera County Fire Station #12
48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CA
Both sand and sand bags are provided.
Madera Public Works Yard
1030 South Gateway Drive, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm
Only sand bags are provided at this location.
Vacant Lot
"E" Street & 14th Street, Madera CA
Only sand is provided at this location.
Chowchilla Public Works Yard
360 North 1st Street, Chowchilla CA
Only sand is provided at this location.
Chowchilla City Hall
130 South 2nd Street, Chowchilla CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7 am to 4 pm
Only sand bags are provided at this location.
Chowchilla Police Department
12 Trinity Ave, Chowchilla CA 93610
Hours: After city hall business hours only
Only sand bags are provided at this location.
Warming Centers in Madera County will be available at the following locations:
Madera County Sheriff's Office: Headquarters
Address: 2725 Falcon Drive, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
Sheriff's Office: Oakhurst Substation
Address: 48267 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
John Wells Youth Center
Address: 701 East 5th Street, Madera CA
Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 am to 5 pm
Both sand bags and sand will be provided at the following fire departments:
The City of Clovis is offering a sand-bag fill up location on Sunnyside and Los Altos.
It's a self-filling station with a limit of 10 bags per group and will be available through Sunday. The station is open 24 hours.