Weather

Saturn, Jupiter to align with moon this weekend

This weekend, the moon will work together with two planets to put on a sky show worth pulling out a telescope for.

Jupiter and Saturn will align, with the moon appearing at a different point between them for each of three nights, AccuWeather reports.

It's the first of the three best astronomy events of the month, according to AccuWeather.

To catch the alignment, look toward the southern skies on the nights of August 9, 10 and 11. On Friday night, the moon will appear close to Jupiter. On Saturday night, the moon will appear directly between them. On Sunday night, the moon will appear near Saturn.

Photographers should be able to capture all three in the same photo on any of the three nights.

Jupiter and Saturn will both appear in the night sky for the remainder of the month, but they'll grow dimmer as the month goes on.

SEE ALSO: 3 things stargazers won't want to miss in the August 2019 night sky
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathersaturnmoonu.s. & worldspacescience
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen murder suspects: Police
Substitute teacher arrested for possession of child pornography, police say
Hiker dies after falling down mountainside in Madera Co.
Three injured in early morning shooting in west Fresno County
USA Today HQ evacuated after report of man with weapon
Man shot, killed, another stabbed after altercation in Dinuba
2 children hospitalized after ATV crash in Kings County
Show More
Caught on camera: Suspect in stolen vehicle leads CHP officers on chase
Lemoore officials appoint new members to fill vacant city council seats
Teacher finds gun in Fresno student's backpack, police say
Suspected DUI driver charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Tulare County
Man admits dismembering body to cover up another man's crime
More TOP STORIES News