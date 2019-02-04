WEATHER

Snow Day School Schedules

Snow Day School Schedules (FILE: Shutterstock)

The following schools are closed Tuesday, Feb. 5 due to snow:

  • Ahwahnee High

  • Evergreen High

  • John Muir Academy

  • Yosemite High


    Click here for Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
