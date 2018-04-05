FRESNO

Strange cloud above Woodward Park seen by ABC30 Insider, here's what it was

James W Jakobs
ABC30 insider Dave Oustad was so curious about what he was seeing near Woodward Park, he took a picture and sent it to ABC30 Meteorologist Alena Lee.

Alena was quick to tweet the picture with the following explanation: "This is called a fallstreak hole! (also known as a hole-punch cloud) They form as a plane passes through a layer of cirrocumlus or altocumulus clouds."

Dave Oustad took this photo while cycling at Woodward Park Wednesday.


Remember to send us your interesting photos with the #abc30insider so we can watch right along with you.
