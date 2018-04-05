Strange cloud above Woodward Park seen by ABC30 Insider, here's what it was

This is called a fallstreak hole! (also known as a hole-punch cloud) They form as a plane passes through a layer of cirrocumlus or altocumulus clouds. Dave Oustad took this photo while cycling at Woodward Park today. #cawx #abc30insider pic.twitter.com/jojoFYZVLB — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) April 5, 2018

ABC30 insider Dave Oustad was so curious about what he was seeing near Woodward Park, he took a picture and sent it to ABC30 Meteorologist Alena Lee.Alena was quick to tweet the picture with the following explanation: "This is called a fallstreak hole! (also known as a hole-punch cloud) They form as a plane passes through a layer of cirrocumlus or altocumulus clouds."Dave Oustad took this photo while cycling at Woodward Park Wednesday.