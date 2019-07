Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

Check the local forecast in your area. If you know a heatwave is coming, you might want to postpone any outdoor activities.

Stay indoors during the hottest time of the day. If you do go outside, drink plenty of water.

Do not drink alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, which will dehydrate you.

Wear loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Lighter colors repel sunlight.

Make sure you're eating enough, but keep your meals small. You'll have consistent energy to help you throughout the day.

More than 600 people die each year from heat-related complications in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control. These deaths are preventable -- follow these tips from AccuWeather to make sure you stay safe as the temperatures rise.