Multiple gustnadoes occurred ahead of the tornado storm warned around 6:15 pm yesterday evening. A confirmed #tornado was reported shortly after. #cawx pic.twitter.com/0Lmowf2JAE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 29, 2019

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. -- This twister did not touch down in tornado alley, but near Davis on Saturday.The National Weather Service confirms a tornado formed north of city limits in Yolo County around 6:30 pm.The witness who took this video said the tornado tore up an orchard as it churned its way through it.No other damage was reported.