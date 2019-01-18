WEATHER

UPDATE: Tornado that touched down in Fresno County upgraded to EF1

The NWS has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
UPDATE: The NWS has upgraded the tornado that touched down in Fresno County to EF1, the wind reached up to speeds of 86 mph.

---
A tornado touched down in the area of Herndon and Academy in Fresno on Thursday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

ABC30 Insider Josh Brockett sent in a photo of what appeared to be a funnel cloud. A funnel cloud is a rotating funnel-shaped cloud and only differs from a tornado because it has not touched down, according to the NWS.


The NWS analyzed the picture of the funnel cloud and determined it had touched down briefly and was a tornado.


It is in the weakest category of tornadoes - EF0 - and there were no reports of anyone having been hurt.


It appears an outbuilding may have been damaged. A close look at some video of the tornado shows that debris was swept up and flying within it.
