HURRICANE FLORENCE

Valley volunteers arrive to help with Hurricane Florence relief

EMBED </>More Videos

A valley contingent has arrived in North Carolina and Virginia to assist in Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A valley contingent has arrived in North Carolina and Virginia to assist in Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

Volunteers with the local Red Cross have been helping set up shelters for people who need a place to stay or even medical attention. Once the flooding begins, they planned to move to where they are most needed.

It has been an uncomfortable wait for people living in the path and preparing for the arrival of Florence.

Fresno native Douglas Kirkorian moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. Neighbors have told him to load up on water and supplies.

Kirkorian said, "They've saying this is a big one. We go through this, we'll never forget."

The American Red Cross Central California sent seven volunteers from Fresno and Bakersfield to North Carolina and Virginia to assist families who will soon be displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Shelters were being set up at schools and churches in anticipation of the storm.

Red Cross volunteer Louise Kolar explained, "The main push right now is to get ready for this to hit so most of them are in sheltering, which includes feeding, cots, getting supplies in. Whatever they're gonna need."

Kolar is a retired nurse from Bakersfield. She was in Roanoke, Virginia but said the team is very mobile so they're just waiting to see where the hurricane and storm surge impacts the most people.

She explained, "We have other areas we don't have shelters in right now that we'll be there if we need to if the flooding goes there so we all pretty much move around depending on what's needed."

Kolar was in Hawaii just a few weeks ago to assist families dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Lane.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherred crosshurricane florencevolunteerismdisasterdisaster reliefFresnoNorth CarolinaSouth CarolinaVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
Frying Pan Tower flag sold for $10K; proceeds to help Florence victims
Triangle nonprofit reunites owner with dogs affected by Hurricane Florence
Florence was the nation's 2nd wettest storm, NC State scientist says
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Residents in Huron on clean-up after flash flooding
Highway 140 now completely open, CHP says
Parts of Mariposa County hit by mudslides and heavy rain
Valley raisin growers prepared for rain
Download the ABC30 AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News