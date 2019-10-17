accuweather

What is a 'bomb cyclone' and what does it mean for this week's nor'easter?

You may have seen this week's nor'easter described as having the potential to bring "bombogenesis" or a "bomb cyclone."

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours," according to NOAA. This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use "bombogenesis."

According to AccuWeather, these storms occur most commonly off the east coast and the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water."
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
From CNN Newsource affiliates
