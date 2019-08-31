accuweather

How to prepare for a hurricane: Hurricane Dorian preparation tips

If we've learned anything from Hurricane Sandy or Katrina, it only takes one storm to make it a bad year, says AccuWeather. It doesn't matter if tropical activity is high or low. You must always be prepared in the event of a hurricane.

Planning your evacuation should be your first priority, especially if you live in an area prone to storm surges. Also, have a hurricane safety kit prepared in case of imminent threat.

A hurricane safety kit should include non-perishable food, water, a first-aid kit, a battery-powered radio, flashlights, batteries, blankets and clothing. Also be sure to include copies of important documents such as proof of property ownership, and check your insurance policy to see if you are covered.

As a hurricane draws closer to landfall, do not hesitate to protect your home. Cover windows with plywood, provide extra security for doors, and repair any damage already present on your home.

AccuWeather states that the worst thing people can do in the event of a hurricane is to begin safety preparations at the last minute.
