Winter-like storms have summer businesses watching the skies for upcoming Memorial Day Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sign outside the Island Water Park in Northwest Fresno says it all, closed due to rain.Sunday's round of rain and thunderstorms forced the water park to close.That decision was made on Friday but showers on Saturday put a damper on opening day for 2019."We had a large group by out here and it kind of chased them off halfway through their day. So we had about 3,000 people here but by four o'clock we didn't have three people left," said Bob Martin, Island Water Park General Manager.Martin says they will monitor the forecast over the next few days to determine if another closure will be necessary this weekend.Over at Wild Water Adventure Park preparations are underway for opening weekend.The water park east of Clovis will open even if the chance of showers turns into a reality on Saturday."We have a trout fishing derby so we will be stocked with trout and that is a little bit better in cool weather. As for the water slides, kids always like water. So they will be in the water no matter what," said Kathy Siggers, Wild Water Adventure Park.Up in the Sierra, the snowpack continues to grow.Tim Cohee of China Mountain Resort said there is 6 to 8 inches of new snow on the ground from this weekend.He expects the heavy snowpack to melt in time for the California Enduro Series, the bike race takes place the weekend of June 29th."So I think we are going to be okay by not having to move snow off the runs. In 2011 we actually had to bulldoze the snow off the mountain bike runs. So I don't think that will happen this year and I think we will be okay," said Cohee.Preparation work for the bike trails must begin in mid-June.The mountain bike park will open to the public on July 6th.