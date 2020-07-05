Society

Soft opening held for new marijuana dispensary in Lemoore

A soft opening was held for the South Valley's newest marijuana dispensary on Saturday.

Natural Healing Center, or NHC, is located in Downtown Lemoore.

It's the city's second cannabis dispensary. The other store, Valley Pure, opened last month.

On Saturday, Lemoore's city manager gave a virtual tour of NHC.

He considers it a high-end retail establishment and hopes both dispensaries will bring more foot traffic to downtown Lemoore.

"It's clean, it's bright," Olson said. "I think people have a misconception about what a dispensary might look like. But this is a like a breath of fresh air, definitely is."

It's not open yet, but at some point, Olson says NHC will be opening an on-site consumption lounge.

NHC also has a location in Grover Beach.
