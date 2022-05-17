11 charged with welfare benefits fraud in Tulare County

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigations arrested Ja Lee See, 35, of Visalia; Jose Cervantes, 31, of Porterville; Nasir See, 32, of Visalia; Rosa Gilley, 53, of Porterville; Delia Velasquez, 38, of Visalia; Marlo Martinez, 45, of Tulare; Loretta Hughes, 28, of Visalia; Angel Gutierrez, 41, of Tulare; Keyla Ramos, 27, of Visalia; Rosa Ruelas, 30, of Tulare; and William Gutierrez, 40, of Visalia last week.
Investigators said all eleven suspects either failed to report an income or household changes to receive government aid.
Officials said more than $90,000 was fraudulently received.
The suspects were booked into the Tulare County jail on several charges.