11 charged with welfare benefits fraud in Tulare County

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eleven people were arrested for stealing thousands of dollars in government welfare benefits in Tulare County, authorities said Tuesday.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office's Bureau of Investigations arrested Ja Lee See, 35, of Visalia; Jose Cervantes, 31, of Porterville; Nasir See, 32, of Visalia; Rosa Gilley, 53, of Porterville; Delia Velasquez, 38, of Visalia; Marlo Martinez, 45, of Tulare; Loretta Hughes, 28, of Visalia; Angel Gutierrez, 41, of Tulare; Keyla Ramos, 27, of Visalia; Rosa Ruelas, 30, of Tulare; and William Gutierrez, 40, of Visalia last week.Investigators said all eleven suspects either failed to report an income or household changes to receive government aid.Officials said more than $90,000 was fraudulently received.The suspects were booked into the Tulare County jail on several charges.