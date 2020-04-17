social distancing

Shedd Aquarium penguins star in adorable social distancing PSA

CHICAGO -- The penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium are now the stars of a new PSA from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office highlighting the importance of social distancing.

The penguins have now joined the ranks Jane Lynch, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities in helping to get the message out about the importance of practicing safe social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

Gov. JB Pritzker waddled alongside the penguins, and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing, even Wellington the rock hopper in his latest of public safety videos.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

"Every resident of our state, whether you're 8 or 80-years-old, has an important role in keeping us all healthy," Pritzker said. "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees."

Pritzker even used schools of fish to demonstrate crowds to avoid.

"Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of 'All in Illinois,'" said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D.

"We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe,' she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopsocial distancingjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscute animalsu.s. & worldstaying healthy
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Hopscotch challenge brings fun to neighborhood
Merced holds blood drive, encourages people to come out and donate
Local wineries see rise in sales during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
Central California coronavirus cases
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
Merced Co Supervisor responds to video appearing to show him dismiss social workers' safety concerns
Fresno Co. reports second highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
CSU suspends ACT/SAT requirement for 2021-2022 academic year
Man accidentally charged $11K for $90 grocery bill
More TOP STORIES News