Food & Drink

Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches for 2 weeks

Wendy's really wants you to try its new chicken sandwich.

To entice you, the fast food chain is giving you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase using the mobile app or going through the drive-thru.

Each person can get up to one free sandwich per week. The deal ends November 8, so you have a chance to get two free sandwiches!

The new Classic Chicken Sandwich replaces Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich. The restaurant chain said the new sandwich is crispier and juicier.

SEE ALSO: Arby's baits McDonald's into new fish sandwich war

Wendy's chicken sandwich giveaway is the latest in an ongoing chicken sandwich war between the top fast food chains. In August 2019, Popeyes started selling a fried chicken sandwich. That caused a sort of hysteria online which resulted in some stores seeing long lines and even selling out of the sandwich.

Then in December, McDonald's started testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich on its menu. In January, the Golden Arches also expanded chicken into its breakfast offerings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchickenwendy's
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHAMPIONS! Dodgers win first World Series title in 32 years
Fresno, Madera Counties aim to ramp up testing to move to lower tiers
Driver killed, passenger injured after motorcycle crashes into tree in Fresno
Merced County deputy taken to hospital after crash with DUI driver
Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations
Parents, childcare providers asking for state help to prevent more closures
Suspect wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Merced arrested, police say
Show More
Family mourns man shot and killed by neighbor in Fresno
Fresno County stays in 'red tier' of reopening CA, for now
Tulare Co. hopes upcoming holidays don't hinder COVID-19 progress
Schools and businesses impacted by public safety power shutoffs in Central CA
Black-owned store vandalized in Old Town Clovis planning to reopen
More TOP STORIES News