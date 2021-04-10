New Wendy's to open in Visalia, hiring 50 employees

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An official grand opening is happening this weekend for the South Valley's newest Wendy's.The restaurant is located on Plaza Drive, north of Highway 1-98 in Visalia.On Friday and Saturday this week, guests can meet Wendy and spin a wheel for prizes.Managers say the location features comfortable seating and new ways to order your food."It's actually state of the art. It has all the digital menu boards inside, outside, kiosks inside, which are very user friendly for folks," says Kris Stuebner with Jem Restaurant Management Corp.This Wendy's location will create 50 jobs.