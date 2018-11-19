FRESNO COUNTY

"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
New evidence has emerged about what the driver and his girlfriend did before and after hitting and killing popular Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding on September 16.



They went to a party at Sky Harbor and before Alvarez arrived, they talked about drinking.

"We're playing beer pong," read one text from Lopez to Alvarez. "I'll wait for you to drink."


A judge is sent to sentence Rogelio Alvarez next week and prosecutors have filed a sentencing memorandum. It says "one can only speculate as to his reasons for leaving the scene so quickly. We do know for certain he had been attending a party."


Friends and family said their final good-byes to Gavin Gladding, a Clovis Unified educator who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

