"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death

“We’re playing beer pong.”



New evidence has emerged about what the driver and his girlfriend did before and after hitting and killing popular @clovisusd vice principal Gavin Gladding on September 16.



They were at a party At Sky Harbor and they talked about drinking.@abc30 pic.twitter.com/NE8Pi3YnGF — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

A judge is sent to sentence Rogelio Alvarez next week and prosecutors have filed a sentencing memorandum. It says “one can only speculate as to his reasons for leaving the scene so quickly. We do know for certain he had been attending a party.” pic.twitter.com/sBvumwd5j4 — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

A classic case of “returns to the scene of the crime.”



Prosecutors say Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, Fernanda Lopez, and Moises Guerrero drove back to the scene twice -- less than two hours after the deadly crash and about 35 minutes after that. pic.twitter.com/HndAx3V8Vg — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

They say Alvarez deleted information from his iCloud and erased his phone information, but investigators recovered some messages, including texts in which Lopez said “we all have to agree on something” and referred to “the glass with the blood.” pic.twitter.com/qD6LGm0iLn — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

Guerrero took the heavily damaged truck to a glass repair shop the same morning and Lopez paid for the repairs.

Guerrero had conducted web searched for the @ABC30 website and information about the crash.

Alvarez’s parents were out of town. pic.twitter.com/7ymJmz24PM — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

Five days later, an anonymous tipster went to Clovis PD and told investigators who was responsible for Gladding’s death. The person did *not* want any reward money. 45 minutes later, Alvarez’s attorney called and told the CHP his client was responsible and would turn himself in. pic.twitter.com/NaW3KtmMrS — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

When he surrendered to police, Alvarez answered only one question: “Were you driving the truck that struck and killed Mr. Gladding?” His answer was “yes.” At his lawyer’s direction, he gave no further statement or explanation. pic.twitter.com/vp8N4ZKrrO — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

Prosecutors say “there is no evidence of any remorse or apology, sincere or otherwise” and in recorded jail calls, Lopez and Alvarez discussed being at the party at Sky Harbor, then laughed when Lopez said he wasn’t at the party. pic.twitter.com/AdIoPj4NJX — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Alvarez to four years in prison.

“The taking of Mr. Gladding’s life starts with the defendant and ends with the defendant.”

The Court has not received a sentencing memorandum from his attorney.

(All information you'll only see on @ABC30) pic.twitter.com/4Ezccj7HlA — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) November 20, 2018

