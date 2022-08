9 human West Nile Virus cases in Fresno County this year, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State officials now report that nine Fresno County residents have tested positive for West Nile Virus this year.

That number includes three blood donors who tested positive but are not showing symptoms.

So far, the Fresno County Mosquito Control District has collected 216 samples of mosquitoes that have tested positive for West Nile.

Last year, Fresno County had 17 total human cases of the virus.