Arts & Entertainment

'West Side Story' director Steven Spielberg finds an old soul in new star Rachel Zegler

Director Steven Spielberg chose newcomer Rachel Zegler to play his leading lady, Maria, in his first musical "West Side Story."
By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Spielberg fulfills lifelong dream directing movie musical

HOLLYWOOD -- Filmmaker Steven Spielberg's take on the classic musical "West Side Story" takes him back to his childhood.

"I didn't take on this project lightly," said Spielberg. "This project has been part of my life since I was a 10-year-old and I first heard the Broadway cast album."

Spielberg is also very familiar with director Robert Wise's 1961 classic, which won 10 Oscars, including Best Picture. But he's clear -- this one is different.

"We didn't remake the '61 film, my friend, Robert Wise, I didn't do that. I, we basically reimagined the Broadway show," said Spielberg.

WATCH: 'West Side Story' 2021 trailer
EMBED More News Videos

The new look at Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" is here! "Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a look at the official trailer on Wednesday.



"West Side Story" is a story of forbidden love. It's set against a rivalry between two street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds. Spielberg chose newcomer Rachel Zegler to play his leading lady, Maria.

"I've always felt like an old soul. And I get told that all the time," said Zegler. "But I was also raised on classic film. And so I feel like a lot of what I think people would call technique but I just call 'what I do,' was born by watching 'All About Eve' and George Cukor's 'The Women' and just watching movies like that, that just informed my love of what I get to do for a living. As much as I embrace modern movies, modern films, modern acting, we would not be where we are without the Joan Crawfords and the Katharine Hepburns of the world. And that's something that I try to remind myself every day."

Spielberg says he's always wanted to make a musical.

"You and I might have had conversations. And we've talked so often about all the different movies and I think you might have been one of the hundreds that have asked me, 'You've done this genre and that. What have you not done?' And I answered you, George. Well, I've always wanted to do a musical. So this time next year, I never have to answer that question again!" Spielberg said, laughing.

"West Side Story" is rated PG-13. It opens Friday, Dec. 10.

MORE: 'West Side Story' star Rita Moreno on the advice she shared with new star Ariana DeBose
EMBED More News Videos

Rita Moreno shared "advice of something I failed to do" with Ariana DeBose ahead of her portrayal as Anita in Steven Spielberg's film revival.





MORE | Spielberg talks new 'West Side Story,' calling musical 'generational'
EMBED More News Videos

"It needed to be authentic," Stephen Spielberg said for a new "20/20" special about his 2021 "West Side Story" film.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie newssteven spielbergmusicalotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News