games

How to play Wordle, the word game that's becoming an internet obsession

The mission is to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less.
By Will Ganss
EMBED <>More Videos

What is Wordle?

PHILADELPHIA -- "Guys, I am obsessed with Wordle."

"Can't stop. Won't stop."

These are just some of the things being said by players of the game Wordle.

OK. OK.

So what is Wordle?

It's a free word game.

The mission is to guess a five-letter word in six tries or less. After each guess, the tiles change colors.

Green means it's the right letter and it's in the right spot.



Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.



It's kind of like that old game show "Lingo."



It's the same word each day for everybody, and you can only play once a day.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner who loves guessing games.

There's no app. It's just a website, with no ads and you don't have to enter your email.

"The rejection of some of those things has actually attracted people to the game because it feels quite innocent and it just wants you to have fun with it," Wardle told NPR.

But then in a move that many are calling "s-h-a-d-y," a man by the name of Zach Shakked released "Wordle the App," a game with the same concept and a pro-mode with unlimited play for a $30 annual subscription.

The Twitter community wasn't happy.

"STEAL is a five letter word, congrats," game journalist Kate Gray tweeted.



Apple removed Shakked's game and similar knock-offs from the app store on Tuesday.

Shakked has since apologized.

Meanwhile, Josh Wardle is happy his free game is bringing people together in a time like this one.

OK, if you want to get into the game, there are a few words you can use as your first guess to help narrow down the letters.

For vowels, try the word "adieu" - that has four vowels in it.

For consonants, try the word "snort" - it has four of the most popular consonants.

ONLINE: https://www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentinternetgamesu.s. & worldgame showviral
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
GAMES
China restricts video games for kids during the week
Local gaming store expands to northwest Fresno
The ultimate rock, paper, scissors competition
The Game Preserve is a blast from the past!
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
EB Hwy 198 closed between Visalia, Hanford after multiple crashes
NB I-5 closed north of Grapevine following deadly crash
Suspect who ran toward police with hammer fatally shot by officers
Le Grand mother arrested, accused of killing her 3 young children
3 men arrested in connection to 2020 triple homicide in Visalia
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Fresno's Tower District
Show More
Man arrested for murder of missing Fresno woman, Missy Hernandez
School tries to address teen body image issues by offering shapewear
Who benefits from Navient student loan settlement?
SoCal women believe they were tracked by an Apple AirTag
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
More TOP STORIES News