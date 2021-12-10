Arts & Entertainment

Marvel's 'Eternals' gets Disney+ release date in IMAX Enhanced

EMBED <>More Videos

The final trailer for Marvel's 'Eternals' is here

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel's "Eternals" will make its streaming debut exclusively on Disney+ next month, the studio announced Friday.

The Jan. 12, 2022, release date marks just over two months since the film was released theatrically in the United States on Nov. 5. "Eternals" will join more than a dozen other films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are currently available to stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+.

"Eternals," directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee. The film introduces a group of immortal aliens who have been tasked with protecting Earth from "the Deviants."

As of late November, the film had logged a North America cumulative box office total of $150.6 million and $368 million globally, according to the AP.

CNNWire contributed to this report. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsmarveldisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Who are the Eternals? Get to know the MCU's newest heroes
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News