Arts & Entertainment

Disney reveals streaming premiere date for 'West Side Story'

EMBED <>More Videos

Spielberg fulfills lifelong dream directing movie musical

LOS ANGELES -- Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated adaptation of "West Side Story" will make its Disney+ streaming debut on March 2, Disney announced Wednesday.

When released, the film will join "Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20," which is already available on the streaming service.

Disney's announcement came a day after "West Side Story" landed seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, actress in a supporting role for Ariana Debose, directing, costume design, sound, cinematography and production design. Click here to see how to watch and stream this year's Oscar-nominated films.

"West Side story" has also racked up nominations at the BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards and various industry guilds. It won the Golden Globe Award for best musical/comedy.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Oscar nominations announced; 'Power of the Dog' tops with 12 nods, 'Dune' scores 10
EMBED More News Videos

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Spielberg's cast includes Ansel Elgort (Tony), Rachel Zegler (María), Ariana DeBose (Anita), David Alvarez (Bernardo), Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke) and Rita Moreno (Valentina). Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, is also an executive producer on Spielberg's version.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisney+ streaming serviceotrc
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to watch, stream this year's best picture Oscar nominees
TOP STORIES
1 of 5 killed in crash near Table Mountain Casino remembered by family
Smash-and-grab robbery caught on video at Merced Mall
Massive fire destroys central Fresno home
How to get up to $3,600 per child in tax credit
Girl stabs attempted kidnapper with pencil in Coalinga
Fresno State task force to assess sexual misconduct complaint policies
Don't expect grocery store prices to come down anytime soon
Show More
Fresno vendors to raise funds for Missy Hernandez's funeral service
Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign COVID sick leave bill
51-year-old man shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
Man hospitalized after shooting in Merced, police say
More TOP STORIES News