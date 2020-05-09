Fresno County's Wild Water Adventure Park preparing to open by late June

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The gates at Wild Water Adventure Park in Fresno County remain locked.Still, management says the summertime destination will be ready to open whenever they get the go-ahead from government officials."Everyone is working together, we're practicing safe, sanitary habits and we have workers in the park now. We are in preparation," says general manager Steve Miklosi.In the park's 47 years of existence, Memorial Day Weekend has typically been the opening date.But because of the coronavirus, Wild Water is hoping to get these pools filled with water and ready for visitors by late June."We've set our goals for an opening possibly of June 20th, sliding into it on an easy, gradual type introduction," says Miklosi.What the experience will look like is still a work in progress. The park is consulting with the county to come up with the best possible social distancing guidelines and procedures."So that our guests when they come here are comfortable that we are doing everything to keep our park in a safe, sanitary manner," says Miklosi.In a typical year, the park hires up to 350 employees every summer.Job fairs in the Spring help the park fill open positions, but because of the pandemic, only recently has management been able to even begin the interviewing process, and even that has looked very different."It's new approaches on how we interview people. We'll be utilizing Zoom and do the face to face videos first," says Miklosi.Grounds crew members and maintenance workers were recently called back to help get the park ready in anticipation of the summer."Our workers are excited, the ones that we got now they're all excited that the fact that yes we're going to be able to start moving towards getting our park opened and seeing those guests having fun again this summer."Talks are still underway to determine what Wild Water will look like for guests once these gates are back open.