FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire in Fresno County has resulted in evacuations.

It's being called the "Wildcat Fire."

The blaze became visible on the PG &E webcam just before 8 pm Friday.

Deputies are still on scene at this time.

The Wildcat Fire has burned 12 acres.

There have not been reports of any injuries.