Video shows smoke rising over Sequoia National Forest as Windy Fire grows

#WindyFire Update September 13, 2021



The Windy Fire is 974 acres with 0% containment. Fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and is currently well established to the west of Slate Mountains, Mule Peak and Orion Meadow Peak w/growth to the east and southeast. >>> pic.twitter.com/HJn7Zbve33 — Sequoia Nat'l Forest (@sequoiaforest) September 13, 2021

The fire is also threating or impacting numerous cultural and historical sites, cabins, campgrounds and threatened and endangered species habitats. Firefighters will continue to take opportunities to contain the fire's edge when safely possible with limited resources. >>> — Sequoia Nat'l Forest (@sequoiaforest) September 13, 2021

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire sparked by a lightning strike in the Sequoia National Forest continues to grow.Forest officials said Monday the Windy Fire has burned 974 acres and is 0% contained.The fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation near the west of Slate Mountains, Mule Peak and Orion Meadow Peak.Firefighters are working to contain the fire's edge with limited resources.Video shared by forest officials from a fire camera at Tobias Peak shows a giant plume of smoke rising over the mountainside. Fire crews said the Windy Fire was burning in areas with dry brush and in steep terrains.The wildfire was threatening some historical sites, cabins and campgrounds within the forest. There was no word on if residents in the area would be facing evacuation orders or warnings.