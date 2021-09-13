Video shows smoke rising over Sequoia National Forest as Windy Fire grows

Firefighters are working to contain the fire's edge with limited resources.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire sparked by a lightning strike in the Sequoia National Forest continues to grow.

Forest officials said Monday the Windy Fire has burned 974 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation near the west of Slate Mountains, Mule Peak and Orion Meadow Peak.



Video shared by forest officials from a fire camera at Tobias Peak shows a giant plume of smoke rising over the mountainside. Fire crews said the Windy Fire was burning in areas with dry brush and in steep terrains.

RELATED: KNP Complex Fire forces evacuation orders, warnings in Tulare County

The wildfire was threatening some historical sites, cabins and campgrounds within the forest. There was no word on if residents in the area would be facing evacuation orders or warnings.



