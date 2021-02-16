Snow plows synchronize to clear KY interstate during winter snow storm

Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged. Watch #KYTCsnowfighters clear the barrier wall on I-75 in Fayette Co. Please be patient as trucks move through. #kywx pic.twitter.com/64DWen5rGM — KYTC (@KYTC) February 15, 2021

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. -- Snow plows organized to remove a buildup of snow from an interstate highway in Kentucky Tuesday.Footage shows the plows at work as a winter snowstorm brought treacherous travel conditions to the state."Synchronized snow plowing is a thing! Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged," the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet wrote in a Twitter post.The National Weather Service expected the worst weather to hit the state on the afternoon of Feb. 15 through to the next day.