Winterthur Museum in Delaware debuts its train display for the holidays

This is the first year for the display and Winterthur is hoping it becomes a holiday tradition.

KENNETT PIKE, Del. -- The Winterthur Museum in New Castle County is a beautiful place to visit for the holidays.

This is the first year the museum has added a toy train exhibit and organizers are hoping this becomes a new holiday tradition.

Standard Gauge trains were popular toys for boys between 1906 and the 1930s. They were teaching toys, and boys could learn about industry and electricity.

This first years layout is comprised of over 40 tables with six different tracks running trains simultaneously, and it is portable!

Winterthur has its own train station, dating to the late 1800s.

The Wilmington and Northern freight line came through and picked up Winterthur produce, meat, etc, and delivered the estate mail to the post office at the station.

Today the rail line is owned by the East Penn RR freight line, and trains still pass through the property.