Valley dental office looking to help students with wisdom teeth surgery

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local dental center is taking action to support Central California students who may need a little dental work done.

The Fresno Oral Maxillofacial Surgery and Dental Implant Center is now taking applications for its annual "Wisdom for Wisdom" program.

To offset schooling costs, the center selects three students from Fresno, Clovis, Reedley or the Madera area to get the procedure done for free.

To get four wisdom teeth removed, it can cost anywhere from $600 to $1,100.

To apply, visit their website.

You just need to watch a short video and complete a quiz.

Applications can be submitted through May 26.
