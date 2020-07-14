Woman gunned down in front of 3 children in Madera domestic violence shooting

A woman was killed in a domestic violence-related shooting in Madera on Tuesday afternoon.The deadly shooting took place at about 3 pm near the Camarena Healthcare Clinic in Madera, where the victim had gone for treatment.She and her three children were entering her car when she was shot. The woman was taken to hospital, where she died.According to Madera Police, the woman, who is from Chowchilla, was targeted. The suspect followed her to the clinic where she was shot multiple times trying to protect her children.Police are still looking for the suspect and are investigating the incident as a domestic violence-related homicide.