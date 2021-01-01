stray bullet

Fresno woman hit in the head by stray bullet that fell from sky

A woman was hit by a stray bullet that fell from the sky in central Fresno early Friday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hit by a stray bullet that fell from the sky in central Fresno early Friday morning.

Fresno police responded to calls of a shooting victim at a home near Wishon and Garland just after midnight.

Investigators say the woman had a gunshot wound to her head. She was reportedly sitting in the backyard with some family members when the bullet came out of nowhere.

The woman was sitting under a cloth canopy, and the bullet ripped through the fabric and hit her head, officials said.

Paramedics said the bullet caused minor injuries, and she is expected to recover.

Fresno police say the incident is a reminder of the dangers of shooting guns up into the sky.
