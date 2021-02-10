Health & Fitness

Increased screen time during pandemic leading to vision problems, doctors say

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local eye doctors figure we've increased our screen time at home in the past year by over three hours a day.

Eye-Q Ophthalmologist Dr. Frank Bishop says we're not blinking enough.

"Our blink rate goes from out 16 a minute to about 7 or 8 times a minute," he said. "As we stare, our tears evaporate. What that does is causes symptoms of burning."

Dry eye issues play a big part in the computer vision syndrome cases he has been seeing. They lead to neck and shoulder strain.

Dr. Bishop says you can help yourself by adopting the 20-20-20 rules.

"Every 20 minutes, stare 20 feet away or more for 20 seconds," he said. "That gives your eyes an opportunity to re-set and allows your eyes to become rehydrated."

You could also buy artificial tears if that helps.

Dr. Bishop says you need to also play close attention to your kids because they're constantly on Zoom.

"They didn't have these dry eye problems at home," he said. "They're staring at their computer screen. They don't get recess. They don't get to go outside and play and therefore, they're having more of these symptoms."

If you get the chance, Dr Bishop says it's always good to step outside to give your eyes a break.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronavirusvisiontechnologyeye care
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
Fresno County working to vaccinate more citizens with increased allotment
CVS delays COVID-19 vaccine rollout until February 12
Show More
Man and woman shot multiple times in Tranquillity, deputies say
Map shows CA zip codes where rent is dangerously high
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
'QAnon Shaman' apologizes for storming Capitol
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News