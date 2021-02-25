FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man for driving the wrong way on Highway 99 just outside of Fowler on Thursday morning.
Officials responded to reports of a Dodge Challenger traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Manning Avenue exit around 1:30 am.
The CHP said the driver was going about 55 miles per hour. Officers were able to stop him on the highway's center median near the Merced Street off-ramp.
A beer bottle was seen in the car. There was also damage to the back of the vehicle, but the driver said it was from a previous incident.
He was taken into custody accused of driving under the influence.
No one was hurt.
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Highway 99 in Fresno County
WRONG WAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News