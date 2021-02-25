wrong way

Man arrested for driving wrong way on Highway 99 in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man for driving the wrong way on Highway 99 just outside of Fowler on Thursday morning.

Officials responded to reports of a Dodge Challenger traveling north in the southbound lanes near the Manning Avenue exit around 1:30 am.

The CHP said the driver was going about 55 miles per hour. Officers were able to stop him on the highway's center median near the Merced Street off-ramp.

A beer bottle was seen in the car. There was also damage to the back of the vehicle, but the driver said it was from a previous incident.

He was taken into custody accused of driving under the influence.

No one was hurt.
