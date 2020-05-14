Fresno County Sheriff's Office warning community of Fentantyl disguised as Xanax

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "These pills don't quite look like Xanax pills, but they look enough like them to where the person thinks they are actually taking a Xanax Pill, said Flindt Anderson CEO of Parents and Addicts In Need, also known as PAIN.Instead, those pills could contain lethal doses of Fentanyl, according to deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.They said Fentanyl disguised as Xanax is being sold on county streets and may be linked to six recent deaths."They're laced with Fentanyl and the smallest amount of that stuff could end your life in an instant," said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.According to Anderson, his organization sees a lot of Xanax addicts.He said Xanax is popular among the younger generation and is also being laced with Fentanyl."Enough Fentanyl is in there, you are going to die, it is pretty simple," he says.Last year, Fresno County detectives ran into a similar issue when Oxycodone pills laced with Fentanyl circulated in the Central Valley.Investigators say the drug is becoming more prevalent as it becomes cheaper, but Fentanyl and opioid overdoses can be instantly reversed by NARCAN.Normally the nasal spray requires a prescription, but Brandon Davison with Clovis Hills Community Church is helping distribute it for free."I saw this going on and it was a good opportunity to put it out there like, 'Hey, I can do the training, I can give it to you for free, just come by the church," said Davison.Anyone who wants to get in touch with Davison regarding NARCAN can email him at brandon.davison@clovishills.comAt the moment, toxicology results are still pending for the six county overdoses.