XFL reaches multiyear agreement to air all games on ESPN and networks owned by Disney

Starting next year, the XFL will have all its regular-season games and playoffs air on ESPN and other networks owned by The Walt Disney Company as part of a multiyear agreement, it was announced on Tuesday.

Beginning in February 2023 and continuing through the spring, 40 regular-season XFL games, two playoff semifinals and a title game will appear on ESPN, ABC and FX, it was revealed at Disney's Upfront event.

The deal also includes content rights for Disney's digital, social and streaming outlets, like ESPN+.

The eight-team XFL is returning under new owners Dany Garcia, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners. In February, the XFL reached a partnership agreement with the NFL that will focus on creating innovation programs and protecting the health of players.

"This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I've had with Disney throughout my career," Johnson said in a statement.

