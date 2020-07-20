Pets & Animals

Rare, 'never seen before' yellow turtle rescued in India

A rare yellow turtle rescued by villagers in eastern India has been handed over to scientists who will study the extremely rare reptile.

Locals from the Odisha's Balasore district spotted the unique yellow turtle on Sunday.

Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer, also tweeted a video of the small turtle, saying "most probably it was an albino." He also shared a video of the turtle swimming in water inside a vessel.



The turtle also appeared to have pink eyes, a feature that also indicates albinism.

Speaking about the rescued reptile, Bhanoomitra Acharya, Wildlife Warden, said that it was a unique find.

"The whole shell and the body of the rescued turtle is yellow. This is a rare turtle, I have never seen one like this," Acharya said.



Last month, a rare species of Trionychidae turtle was caught by fishermen at Deuli Dam under the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. It was later released by the forest department in Deuli dam. Trionychidae turtles are softshell turtles, which are found in Africa, Asia, and North America.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsturtlesanimal rescuerescueindiau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Local non-profit showing appreciation for first responders during pandemic
Downtown Fresno church continues indoor services despite Gov. Newsom's order
Traveling nurse who works with COVID-19 patients turned away from Fresno hotel
Man rushed to hospital after being found shot in leg in central Fresno
Federal judge's son killed, husband injured in shooting at NJ home, sources say
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Burn victim rushed to hospital after house fire in Visalia
Sanger business owners trying to stay afloat during new shutdown order
Parlier businesses severely impacted by Gov. Newsom's recent shutdown order
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Merced police searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
More TOP STORIES News