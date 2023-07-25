Firefighters are working to get control of a wildfire that broke out in Yokuts Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters working to contain wildfire in Yokuts Valley

YOKUTS VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to get control of a wildfire that broke out in Yokuts Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is currently burning in the area of Longview and Sand Creek roads.

CAL FIRE says the fire has burned 20 acres so far and is threatening nearby buildings.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Sand Creek Road and all side roads from the Sand Creek Fire Station to San Baker Road.

The warning includes Chuckwagon Road and all side roads from Sand Creek Road to Sesame Lane.

More firefighters are on their way to help contain the fire.

