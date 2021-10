EMBED >More News Videos Video shows a teen shoving a bear in a Southern California backyard to protect her family dogs.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors hiking Yosemite National Park's Mist Trail were in for a surprise after a bear stumbled across their path.Carlos Ramirez captured the video Saturday while walking up the steps to a waterfall to take pictures.But on their way back down the steps, the bear began walking towards them before running away.Ramirez and his friends continued on their trail unharmed.