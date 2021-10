EMBED >More News Videos He is the only person to have free-soloed El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Alex Honnold talks with us about the risk and rewards of his sport.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family from New York had quite a unique experience while visiting Yosemite National Park last Friday.They spotted a man and woman highlining between the edges of the popular Taft Point lookout.The family shared video with Action News, saying everyone watching from afar held their breath each time the couple walked along the rope.They said the pair did fall a few times but just pulled themselves back up!