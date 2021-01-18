Authorities searching for woman who went missing during hike in Yosemite National Park

The National Park Service said "Alice" Yu Xie was hiking to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook when she went missing sometime during the day on Thursday, January 14 or on the morning of Friday, January 15.
Xie is described as having neck-length black hair. She is 5'0" tall, and weighs less than 100 pounds. Officials say she was also carrying a small green backpack.
Missing person: "Alice" Yu Xie a 41-year-old Asian female, less than 5 feet tall, less than 100 pounds, and has neck-length black hair. Believed to have gone on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook on January 14 or January 15, 2021. https://t.co/KZQX63Fj3H pic.twitter.com/XQyF5EBmt8— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) January 16, 2021
Park officials say Xie arrived in Yosemite from Mariposa. She took a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) bus to get to the park on January 14.
Anyone with information is asked to call 209-372-0216 or 209-379-1992.