Authorities searching for woman who went missing during hike in Yosemite National Park

Missing person: "Alice" Yu Xie a 41-year-old Asian female, less than 5 feet tall, less than 100 pounds, and has neck-length black hair. Believed to have gone on a day hike to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook on January 14 or January 15, 2021. https://t.co/KZQX63Fj3H pic.twitter.com/XQyF5EBmt8