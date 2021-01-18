Authorities searching for woman who went missing during hike in Yosemite National Park

missing person

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a 41-year-old woman who went missing in Yosemite National Park last week.

The National Park Service said "Alice" Yu Xie was hiking to the Upper Yosemite Fall overlook when she went missing sometime during the day on Thursday, January 14 or on the morning of Friday, January 15.

Xie is described as having neck-length black hair. She is 5'0" tall, and weighs less than 100 pounds. Officials say she was also carrying a small green backpack.



Park officials say Xie arrived in Yosemite from Mariposa. She took a Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) bus to get to the park on January 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call 209-372-0216 or 209-379-1992.
