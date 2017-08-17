MERCED COUNTY

1 teen killed and 2 others injured after crash near Los Banos

Debris and glass is what is left at the scene where a 16-year-old Los Banos teen was ejected from her car and killed in a roll over crash. (KFSN)

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Debris and glass is what is left at the scene where a 16-year-old Los Banos teen was ejected from her car and killed in a roll over crash.

The California Highway Patrol said Isbael Meraz was driving along a road west of Los Banos when her car went off the road, and rolled over-- killing her at the scene and injuring two other teens in the car on Wednesday.

Officers said neither speed nor alcohol was a factor, so the reason as to why the car went off the road is still a mystery.

"We do have the car, it was taken for evidence hold, and we will be conducting an inspection on the vehicle," said CHP Officer Dean Emehiser.

Meraz had just started her senior year at Pacheco High School, and planned on playing basketball. Her coach, Lorinda Sanchez, said she left practice just 15 minutes before the deadly crash.

"They lost a friend and a teammate-- I can't even describe how I feel for them."

Sanchez said the team is coping by sharing memories of the teen, school district officials said they have also brought in counselors.

"We have multiple school psychologists we'll pull into the school site and they were here this morning to talk to any of the kids that wanted to talk to someone," said Paul Enos with the Los Banos School District.

Meraz father was at the site and shared pictures of her and he described her as "good hearted" with a "great sense of humor."

Sanchez said her teammates are taking time to remember the memories they shared with Meraz.

"There's gonna be something missing from the team-- it's their teammate, their sister, their friend. It's going to be a void for everyone."

The start of a new school year has now turned somber, as students deal with the death of a fellow Panther.

If you would like to donate to the family they have started a GoFundMe.
