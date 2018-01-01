Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Health Watch
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Greg Phillpotts said he had been battling what he thought were allergies during the past five years. Some doctors also diagnosed him with pneumonia and bronchitis. Finally, one doctor recognized it for what it was, leaking brain fluid.
More Stories
'Share Your Ears' to help Disney, Make-A-Wish® grant more wishes
91K pounds of ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Adventist Health expands services during flu season
Time-lapse: How Camp Fire smoke plume choked Northern California
Expert says only some masks protect user from bad air
Health Watch: "Smart Parts" for amputees and others could be Medicine's next big thing
New grant to help remove lead based paints from Fresno County homes.
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Workout Wednesday: Why it's never too late to start exercising
JUUL to suspend flavored e-cigarettes to stop teen use
New exercise guidelines: Move more, sit less, start younger
President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires
Health Watch: PeCAN for brain health
Fall harvest has begun for 'Luffa Gardens'
Health Watch: Halting life-threatening allergies
Michelle Obama opens up about miscarriage, going through IVF in memoir
Health Watch: Recognizing the signs of strokes in kids
