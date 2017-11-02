2 people injured in mobile home fire near Tulare

Fire crews are investigating a mobile home fire at Road 48 and Avenue 232 just west of the city of Tulare.Officials said two people suffered burn injuries and were transported to CRMC.Just after four Thursday morning, Tulare County Fire got a call of a blaze in a mobile home behind a home. When crews arrived they found the mobile home fully involved. The fire spread to a nearby shed but firefighters were able to contain the blaze.Roads are closed in the area as crews mop up hot spots.The cause of the fire is under investigation.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.