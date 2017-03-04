BUSINESS

Brawny Woman replaces Brawny Man for Women's History Month

The Brawny paper towel company replaced the Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman (WTVD)

Paper towel company Brawny has replaced its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women's History Month.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, started by Brawny's parent company Georgia-Pacific.

The initiative, now in its second year, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart store across the country.

