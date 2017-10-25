DEVELOPMENT

Transformation underway at Old Town Clovis, mixing trendy with traditional

It has been 15 years since Old Town Clovis saw new development and now it's growing in a new direction. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It has been 15 years since Old Town Clovis saw the new development and now it is growing in a new direction.

"This is great for the Old Town, great for Clovis, but it brings business south of Fifth Street. Old Town really stopped at Fifth Street-- so now we're going south so we call this this the SOFI District," said Miller.

Shawn Miller is with the City of Clovis and says new six new businesses are going into the Realty Concepts and Peterson Buildings.

House of Juju is expanding into the new, larger location.

On the opposite side, a blast and brew concept is building its new restaurant. Popular business The Foundry is also moving from their current space to the new building.

"We love this place but we've just outgrown it, which we're so fortunate to have been able to do--so we're really excited to be able to move over with a little bit more space and be able to expand what we offer," said Karen Chism.

Chism says The Foundry will be on the bottom floor of the Peterson Building next to the new brew business.

"I love it. I love it's just SOFI-- meaning just South of Fifth Street. It's just a new area that they're planning on developing a little bit more and we're excited to be a part of it. It's the beginning of Centennial Plaza was just the start and the two new building are just the beginning of it," said Chism.

The Foundry plans to reopen at their new location on November 10. The growth of SOFI stretches beyond the Centennial Plaza in Old Town.

"Our goal is to tie Minnewawa into Old Town so you'll have this walkable, bicycable area for people to get around down here," said Miller.

They hope to see more businesses and maybe a restaurant row to create an entertainment district.
