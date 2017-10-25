Nestle to temporarily lay off hundreds of workers in Tulare, Bakersfield

One major employer in the South Valley says they won't need a majority of their workers for an upcoming period of time.Nestle USA officials are calling the layoffs temporary employment adjustments. But they will affect nearly 1,000 workers in the Central Valley, including 700 at the Bakersfield facility, and 288 full-time hourly employees who work at the Tulare plant, where Haagen Dazs ice cream and outshine yogurt bars are made.A state report reveals the temporary layoffs will be effective in Tulare on December 9th.As part of a statement, a Nestle spokesperson said, "...ice cream is a seasonal business. As we have now finished our 2017 ice cream season, we will gradually end ice cream production; final production is scheduled for early December. And, in January of 2018, employees will begin to return as we prepare to resume production for the 2018 ice cream season."The spokesperson says employees in Bakersfield and Tulare were notified of the temporary layoffs late last month and adds that small teams will continue to work at both plants during that time to maintain systems and utilities.A city of Tulare employee tells Action News they are aware of the temporary layoffs and have been working with the Tulare County Workforce Investment Board, who they has services to help displaced workers.Earlier this year, Nestle announced they would move their headquarters from Glendale to Arlington County, Virginia.They say they remain committed to California, with 5,500 employees in the state.