SENIOR CITIZENS

City of Fresno looks into establishing new senior center

Fitness classes at the Fresno Adult School at Manchester Mall are popular among seniors. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fitness classes at the Fresno Adult School at Manchester Mall are popular among seniors. The classes keep them busy and give them a chance to meet new friends but many wish they had a separate senior center to call their own.

"That kind of makes us feel unimportant and that hurts," said Delia Flores.

The seniors recall an expanded area which used to exist at Manchester where they had more room to socialize and use a computer.

"A room where all the other people that does not do Zumba or physical fitness will have a place to sit and watch TV or visit," said Lisa Kolsch.

The Fresno City Council received a task force report which highlighted the need for a senior center. It is estimated over 13 percent of Fresno's population is over 60 years old. Valley cities smaller than Fresno, like Clovis, already have centers which serve seniors.

"Even very small communities surrounding the city of Fresno have them. Huron has a senior center, a purpose built senior center, as does Orange Cove," said Clint Olivier.

Olivier says the project would require donations and grant funding to become a reality.
