Models taking a walk on the catwalk for a good cause

On Wednesday morning, models are gearing up to take a stroll on the catwalk and it is all to benefit a local non-profit. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
On Wednesday morning, models are gearing up to take a stroll on the catwalk and it is all to benefit a local non-profit.

At Fashion on 5th, you will get to see looks inspired by New York City fashion at this falls' Saint Agnes Women's Club Fashion and Entertainment event.

Attendees will get to enjoy live and silent auctions, lunch, and fashion show previewing some of the season's latest fashion. The show will feature Fresno boutiques and retailers, with hair and makeup by top local professional stylists and artists.

The event benefits a great cause-- the St Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women.

Saturday, October 21, 2017
Fresno Convention Center Ernest E. Valdez Hall
702 M Street, Fresno

10 a.m. - Conversation and silent auction

12 p.m. - Luncheon and live auction
12:45 p.m. - Fashions and entertainment

Individual Tickets
Silver Seating - $135
General Seating - $100
Arena Seating - $50 (does not include table dining)
Tickets available here.
