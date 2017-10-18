Models taking a walk on the catwalk for a good cause

On Wednesday morning, models are gearing up to take a stroll on the catwalk and it is all to benefit a local non-profit.At Fashion on 5th, you will get to see looks inspired by New York City fashion at this falls' Saint Agnes Women's Club Fashion and Entertainment event.Attendees will get to enjoy live and silent auctions, lunch, and fashion show previewing some of the season's latest fashion. The show will feature Fresno boutiques and retailers, with hair and makeup by top local professional stylists and artists.The event benefits a great cause-- the St Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women.Saturday, October 21, 2017Fresno Convention Center Ernest E. Valdez Hall702 M Street, Fresno10 a.m. - Conversation and silent auction12 p.m. - Luncheon and live auction12:45 p.m. - Fashions and entertainmentIndividual TicketsSilver Seating - $135General Seating - $100Arena Seating - $50 (does not include table dining)