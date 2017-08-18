Convicted rapist caught working security at a Downtown Fresno rape counseling center

Damon Rodgers served 13 years in prison for a rape spree in Madera County in the 1990s. But police caught the convicted rapist working security at a Downtown Fresno rape counseling center.Rodgers has done a lot worse, but he is in court because he is not supposed to have a gun. Fresno Police said they caught him with one, as well as a switchblade he shouldn't have had."Mr. Rodgers was in possession, and to our surprise, was working at Rape Counseling Services at the time," said Sgt. Israel Reyes of the Fresno Police Department.The surprise actually delivered a scare to police and the counselors trying to help rape victims in Downtown Fresno.Rodgers isn't supposed to have a gun because he is a convicted felon-- more specifically, a convicted rapist. Court records show he committed two rapes in 1997 in Madera County, and tried to commit a third. He appears on the Megan's Law website where the clients of Rape Counseling Services find their attackers."They weren't aware of it obviously, and they were very shocked and I believe they immediately took action with the security company that they hired," said Reyes.The security company is Stone Protection Services-- they apparently did not know Rodgers' history, but someone did.When Rodgers posted to Facebook looking for a sidearm holster, another security guard from Tri County Security noticed and tipped off police.Rodgers got a guard card from the state of California last year, although under a slightly altered name. It's still current, but the state filed paperwork in January to take it away because of the criminal history they uncovered.In the meantime, Rodgers is in jail and facing a felony case accusing him of already having three strikesWe reached out to Stone Protection Services for their response, but have not heard back from them.