NORTH BAY FIRES

Death toll from North Bay wildfires now at 42

A sign sits outside the Domaine Carneros Winery, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Santa Rosa, Calif. (AP)

NAPA, Calif. --
The death toll from Northern California's destructive wildfires is at 42 after Sonoma County found the remains of another person.

Misti Harris, a spokeswoman for Sonoma County, says the department is working on identifying the person. Sonoma County now has 23 dead.

About 60 people remain unaccounted for in Sonoma and Napa counties as of Tuesday. Authorities say they are conducting targeted searches for victims and the work is slow-going.

LIST: Current North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelter locations


The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history.

6:30 a.m.

Authorities say fire crews made overnight progress battling blazes in Northern California's wine country, helped by moderate weather and lack of wind.

Daniel Berlant, spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, says crews did controlled burns to wipe out fuel needed by wildfires to spread.
MISSING PERSONS: Help find, reunite people missing in North Bay fires

Tens of thousands of evacuees are returning to their homes, although more than 30,000 were evacuated as of Tuesday morning. That number is down considerably from Saturday when an estimated 100,000 people had been forced out of their homes.

The wind-whipped fires that started Oct. 8 swept through parts of seven counties, becoming the deadliest and most destructive series of blazes in California history. At least 41 people were killed and 6,000 homes destroyed.

3:00 a.m.

The many thousands who lost their houses, condos and apartments in wildfires burning in Northern California will have to find a new place to live in one of the toughest housing markets in the nation.

California also has a statewide housing shortage that the governor and legislature have been trying to address. That shortage got even greater with the 6,000 homes and businesses lost in the fires.
RELATED: LIST: Buildings damaged, destroyed by North Bay wildfires

Federal emergency administrator Brock Long said Tuesday that the blazes are "a tremendous event for an urban area to have to handle," and recovery will be difficult.

The challenges will pile on to the physical and emotional toll of the fire's victims. At least 41 people were killed in the fires that broke out eight days ago and continue to burn.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighterscal firefirewildfireNorth Bay Firessonoma countynapa countyevacuationsheltercalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
Aerial firefighting in North Bay stopped for short time due to drone, operator cited
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Firefighter battling NorCal wildfires dies in crash
Atlas Fire now 68 percent contained, 51,064 acres burned
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Surveillance video captures the moments leading up to officer involved shooting in Atwater
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Ban on homeless camping causes concern for Fresno residents
Vacant former nightclub goes up in flames in early morning fire
Serial burglar facing growing list of felony charges after kicking wrong door
Flames tear through large commercial building in Clovis
After losing son in Reedley hit and run crash, parents plead for driver to come forward
Show More
VA employees demand agency to fill thousands of vacancies
Fire officials investigating fire that broke out at abandoned building in Central Fresno
Authorities say man arrested in Kings County linked to several burglaries
Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire prompts over 100 residents to evacuate
Dog saves 10-year-old boy from rattlesnake in Lancaster
More News
Photos
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
PHOTOS: Railroad Fire chars Giant Sequoias at Nelder Grove
Photos of the Railroad Fire
More Photos